South Texas Food Bank to hold food distribution event

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Hunger never takes a break which is why a local food bank wants to give back to those you might be in need of a meal before Christmas.

On Thursday, the South Texas Food Bank will be holding a food distribution event at its facility at 2121 Jefferson Street.

It will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. or until they run out of supplies.

They are asking residents to remain in car, bring a valid ID, wear a mask and clear the trunk before arriving.

