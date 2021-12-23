Three people accused of shoplifting from Target store

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Three people are facing charges after they attempted to go holiday shopping using the five-finger discount.

Laredo Police arrested 21-year-old Jennifer Jazmine Sanchez, 34-year-old Ramiro Sanchez, and 35-year-old Bridgett Garcia.

The incident happened on Monday, Dec. 20 when officers were called out to the Target store on San Dario Avenue.

Employees told police officers that they saw two females and one man conceal several items into backpacks and walk out of the store without paying.

Loss prevention officers detained the three people in the parking lot and recovered 23 items worth nearly $300.

While attempting to book Garcia they found white powdery substance in her pocket.

They were all arrested and charged with theft.

