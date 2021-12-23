Advertisement

Universal Orlando reinstates mask rule as COVID cases rise

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 8:51 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO (AP) — Universal Orlando is reinstating its mask requirements beginning Christmas Eve as COVID-19 cases are surging as a result of the omicron variant.

Daily cases of coronavirus have quadrupled in the past week in Florida. Hospitalizations have increased by 12%.

Walt Disney World hasn’t announced any decision to reinstate facial coverings yet.

Universal Orlando says masks will be required at all public indoor locations and at all attractions from the moment guests enter the lines to when they leave.

The park has had a busy holiday season with popular rides this week reporting waits of up to three hours.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: Lance Corporal David Lee Espinoza of Rio Bravo
Family of fallen Marine David Lee Espinoza to receive new home
18-year-old Francis Rocha
Teen arrested for human smuggling during traffic stop
Federal agents seize 600 pieces of jewelry
CBP officers seize 600 pieces of counterfeit jewelry
Saturday accident on I-35 and mile marker 24
I-35 southbound lane closed near mile marker 24
Deputies say 40-year-old Jonathan Wright is wanted on several out-of-state warrants and is...
Wanted man on the run with 3 kids in Texas, deputies say

Latest News

Former officer Kim Potter testifies in her own defense on Friday. She is facing trial in the...
Kim Potter jury returns for fourth day of deliberations
A group of migrant families walk from the Rio Grande, the river separating the U.S. and Mexico...
US has reunited 100 children separated from parents under Trump administration
Three people accused of theft
Three people accused of shoplifting from Target store
South Texas Food Bank to hold food distribution event
Black Friday shoppers wear face masks and gloves during the coronavirus pandemic as they leave...
Consumer prices up 5.7% over past year, fastest in 39 years