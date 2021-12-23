We’ll have a blue Christmas without winter

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Christmas is just a couple of days away, and you wouldn’t be able to tell if you stepped outside!

On Thursday we will start to warm up from those 40 degree temperatures that we have been seeing in the mornings to the 60s.

From our low 60s we’ll hit a high of about 81 by the afternoon with sunny skies.

For Christmas Eve expect to hit the mid-80s with clear and sunny skies, making for the perfect weather to be outdoors.

Then on Saturday, we’ll hit a high of about 88 degrees with lows in the mid-60s making for a very warm Christmas.

These warm temperatures will continue to stick around on Sunday as well as into the beginning of next week.

Expect a high of 87 on Monday, Tuesday and 86 on Wednesday.

Overall, looks like we’re going to end 2021 on a high note, literally.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.