Woman gives back to seniors at Retama Manor South

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - While many will be spending Christmas with their families or loved ones, some don’t get the chance to.

A Laredoan is looking to give back to a special group of people who will be spending the holidays away from home this year.

Misha Herrar had been waiting for this day for several weeks, but this is the first time she has given back to the elders.

Inspired by her mother, Misha says the Spoil a Senior Campaign is something that she came up with on her own to show some love for our senior citizens.

Misha believes all senior citizens are forgotten and with everyone that has been going on and visitations being kept limited, she decided to show them that they have not been forgotten.

Misha decided to make some little care bundles for the seniors at Retama Manor South; however, she was not able to go in because of COVID-19 protocols.

She was greeted at the front door by Retama activities coordinator Leonor Perez.

Perez says they are grateful for all the love and support because they do not receive that many donations throughout the year.

Perez says that visitations are limited due to the pandemic and sometimes these residents don’t get to see their families.

Even though they don’t, Susan Schafer says she is very happy that people like Misha brought these little gifts to them.

Other residents like Susan will be able to get the same little bundle of goodies.

It’s just a small token of appreciation that is warming the hearts of our elderly spending their Christmas at Retama Manor South.

Now Misha says she would like to keep this new tradition going and be able to bless many other people in the community.

