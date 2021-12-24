Advertisement

100 California homes evacuated after fuel tanker overturns

Photos from the scene in Fremont, California, on Friday show the tanker upside-down and...
Photos from the scene in Fremont, California, on Friday show the tanker upside-down and appearing to have crashed into a wall along Interstate 680.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — About 100 homes have been evacuated in the San Francisco Bay Area after a fuel tanker overturned and leaked gasoline.

Photos from the scene in Fremont, California, on Friday show the tanker upside-down and appearing to have crashed into a wall along Interstate 680.

The Fremont Fire Department says the freeway’s northbound lanes are expected to be closed for hours as crews work to load the remaining fuel onto another tanker and get the overturned one upright.

The homes were evacuated due to the smell of gas and residents are being sheltered at a public works yard.

There are no immediate reports of injuries.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Policía de Laredo
Man arrested for allegedly making threats against shopping center
Three people accused of theft
Three people accused of shoplifting from Target store
18-year-old Francis Rocha
Teen arrested for human smuggling during traffic stop
Family of fallen hero receives new home
Family of LCpl David Lee Espinoza receives new home
31-year-old Alberto Martinez
Man wanted for unlawful installation of tracking device

Latest News

Runners take part in Santa 5K Run
Runners celebrate Christmas Eve with Santa 5K Run
First lady Jill Biden and President Joe Biden chat with NORAD on Christmas Eve as they track...
President, first lady chat with NORAD
Santa 5k run
Runners gear up for Santa 5K run
First lady Jill Biden and President Joe Biden visit children at Children's National Hospital on...
Biden, first lady visit hospitalized kids on Christmas Eve
Undocumented immigrant caught holding rifle
Agents spot unknown man carrying weapon on the river