Agents spot unknown man carrying weapon on the river

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents discover an unknown individual who was crossing into Mexico with what was believed to be a rifle.

On December 22 while using remote surveillance cameras, agents detected an unknown person walking into the Rio Grande from the U.S. side of the river.

After reviewing the footage, agents confirmed the man was carrying a rifle as he entered into Mexico.

Agents say this is a reminder that dangers at the border can come from anywhere and that they are at the frontlines to detect dangerous activity.

