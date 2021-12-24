Advertisement

Bethany House to feed homeless community on Christmas Eve

By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 7:23 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local shelter is giving back to those in need just in time for Christmas Eve.

On Friday morning, the Bethany House of Laredo will hold its Christmas Eve Feast that is expected to feed over 750 people in need.

They will be serving up meals that consists of turkey, mashed potatoes, veggies, a dinner roll and slice of pie.

They will also offer bags of groceries as well as toys to the first 400 families.

It all starts at 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. or until supplies last.

