City and county offices to be closed for Christmas Eve

By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 7:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - If you have any business to take care of with the city, it may have to wait until Tuesday.

The City of Laredo offices will be closed on Christmas Eve as well as Monday December 27th.

During this time, the solid waste service offices will be closed as well.

The city landfill will be open on Friday and will be closed Saturday.

El Metro and El Lift will have regular service, but the offices will be closed.

And 311 services will be closed on Friday and Saturday.

All offices will reopen on Tuesday, December 28th.

