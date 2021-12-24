Advertisement

City to hold Santa 5K Run

By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 7:27 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Santa Claus is coming to town but before that he’s inviting others to lace up their boots and grab your Santa hat for a holiday run!

On Friday morning, the City of Laredo will be hosting a Santa 5K Run which will start at Jarvis Plaza at 8 a.m.

Chris Cringles will be able to enter the event with just a simple donation of a toy.

Registration includes a Santa hat, running bib and t-shirt.

The top prize is $150, 100 for second place and $50 for third place.

Once again that is today at 8a.m. on Jarvis Plaza.

