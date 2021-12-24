Advertisement

Family displaced after house fire in south Laredo

By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 1:27 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A family of eight is left without a home after a fire destroys it.

Emergency crews were called out to a home near Highway 83 before reaching Rio Bravo.

According to a family member, they heard sounds from the back of the home before the fire broke out.

Everyone was able to get out safely.

No word yet from the fire department on what could have caused the fire.

