Food bank helps provide food for the holidays

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The holiday dash is in full swing as many stores and businesses are getting ready to close up shop for the holiday weekend.

The South Texas Food Bank gave one last push to assist those in need before Christmas.

On Thursday, the food bank held its yearly holiday food distribution event.

Those that went to the event will barely have their Christmas dinner just-in-time.

Alma Boubel the Executive Director for the food bank says they are providing turkey, ham, canned foods for any citizen that is in need of groceries.

One by one, cars drove up to receive all the items needed for the perfect Christmas dinner.

The South Texas Food Bank’s goal is simple, make Laredo families smile this holiday season.

These food distribution events might not seem significant but for many local families is makes a difference.

Boubel says they expected roughly 500 people to take advantage of Thursday’s event alone.

The food bank also received monetary donations from other organizations and donors and that money will be used for one thing only, buying food.

Local resident Antonio Guevara says the food bank helps a lot and there’s a lot of people in Laredo that do need the assistance.

Aside from Webb County, the food bank provides food to an additional eight counties.

People who went to the drive say that this is beneficial, especially for those who have been impacted by the covid-19 pandemic.

Boubel says that some families might not even have gifts for this Christmas.

But at least they will have food ready at their table.

Future events like these will be posted on the South Texas Food Bank’s Facebook and Instagram page.

