Keep dreaming of a white Christmas

By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 5:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - We really haven’t seen consistent cold weather in a while and it looks like we won’t be seeing the cold anytime soon.

On Christmas Eve, we’ll start out in the mid-60s and see a high of about 86 degrees by the afternoon.

On Christmas Day, temperatures will hit a high of 88 degrees with clear and sunny skies, you might want to plan for some activities by the pool because it’s going to be pretty warm outside!

The on Sunday we’ll start to cool down but not by much.

Expect a high of 86 for Sunday and Monday.

By Tuesday and midweek we’ll be back in the high 80s.

It looks like nothing but clear and sunny skies all the way until 2022!

