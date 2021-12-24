Advertisement

Man accused of crashing into vehicle while intoxicated

By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A man is facing a slew of charges after crashing into a vehicle and evading arrest.

Laredo Police arrested 22-year-old Luis Hector Rodriguez Jr in the case.

The incident happened on Dec. 19 at around 8:48 a.m. when officers were stopped at a red light at the 4500 block of Highway 83 and Sierra Vista Boulevard.

Authorities noticed that a black smart car had crashed into a Mercedes Benz from behind.

When police attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver refused and sent them on a brief chase.

The driver eventually came to a stop and during questioning, officers noticed Rodriguez displaying signs of intoxication.

He was arrested and charged with DWI, accident involving injuries and evading arrest.

