Man injured in motorcycle accident on Shiloh and McPherson
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 5:14 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A motorcyclist is injured after an accident in north Laredo Thursday evening.
The incident happened at the intersection of McPherson Road and Shiloh Drive at around 8:30 p.m.
According to witnesses, a truck was seen hitting a motorcycle.
The Laredo Fire Department arrived and found a 28-year-old man with injuries.
He was taken to Doctors Hospital in critical condition.
The accident remains under investigation.
