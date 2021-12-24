Advertisement

Man injured in motorcycle accident on Shiloh and McPherson

By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 5:14 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A motorcyclist is injured after an accident in north Laredo Thursday evening.

The incident happened at the intersection of McPherson Road and Shiloh Drive at around 8:30 p.m.

According to witnesses, a truck was seen hitting a motorcycle.

The Laredo Fire Department arrived and found a 28-year-old man with injuries.

He was taken to Doctors Hospital in critical condition.

The accident remains under investigation.

