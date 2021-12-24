Advertisement

Regresa a Laredo campaign helping businesses bounce back

By Lisely Garza
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After the travel restrictions lifted back in November, a new initiative began for Laredo businesses, a promotional campaign that was not only going to help businesses but shoppers as well.

Jalapenos Pizza and Wings is one of many businesses that is offering special coupons to its customers.

While many might not be aware of the free coupons, they have a couple of stores where they are put to good use.

Marco Cuevas the manager of Jalapenos says they see roughly 60 to 50 customers daily and on the weekends is more of less twice.

The coupon is part of an initiative created by the Laredo Chamber of Commerce called Regresa a Laredo.

Jalapeños was not the only restaurant that participated in it, dozens of others also joined in on the new initiative.

The idea was put into action when last month when the international bridges opened to non-essential traveling.

Laredo Chamber of Commerce CEO and President Gabriela Morales says this promotional campaign has had great success with people crossing over from Mexico.

Morales says they segmented the publication in four different spaces, one of them was restaurants, the other was Laredo hotels, motels, the other was retail and the last one was entertainment that would invite travelers from Mexico to come back.

Morales says this opened the invitation for all local businesses to participate in being promoted once the bridges reopened

Fortunately, Cuevas says they weren’t affected by the restrictions but for businesses that were affected, Morales says those businesses signed up for the initiative.

The chamber has gone above and beyond to get the word out on their initiative.

They have not only pushed these coupons online, but they handed them out on bridge one.

Morales says this was a great chance for businesses to be promoted not only locally but nationwide in Mexico before the bridges re-opened.

Morales says that if you are a local business and you missed out on this opportunity not to worry because in April there will be another campaign like this one held.

