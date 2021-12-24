Runners celebrate Christmas Eve with Santa 5K Run

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Local runners got up bright and early on Christmas Eve to pound the pavement in downtown Laredo.

Runners of all ages took part in the city’s first 5K Santa Run.

Not only was it a great way to celebrate the Yuletide season, and enjoy the outdoors; it was also a chance to give back to local children.

All participants had to do was donate a toy to join in on the fun.

Victor Hugo Bracamontes was declared the overall winner of the race and Alexa Rodriguez was declared the first female winner.

The first place prize was $150.

Organizers hope to continue this event next year.

