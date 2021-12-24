Advertisement

Sixty-year-old man injured in accident on San Bernardo

Policía de Laredo
Policía de Laredo(TELEMUNDO)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 5:22 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating an accident that sent an elderly man to the hospital.

The accident happened at around 8 p.m. near San Bernardo Avenue and Victoria Street.

According to the Laredo Fire Department, a 60-year-old man was found at the scene with injuries.

The man was taken to the Laredo Medical Center in critical condition.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Policía de Laredo
Police respond to claims regarding threats at shopping center
Three people accused of theft
Three people accused of shoplifting from Target store
Family of fallen hero receives new home
Family of LCpl David Lee Espinoza receives new home
18-year-old Francis Rocha
Teen arrested for human smuggling during traffic stop
31-year-old Alberto Martinez
Man wanted for unlawful installation of tracking device

Latest News

Motorcyclist injured in accident on Shiloh and McPherson
Man injured in motorcycle accident on Shiloh and McPherson
Policía de Laredo
Man arrested for allegedly making threats against shopping center
House catches fire in south Laredo
House catches fire in south Laredo
House catches fire in south Laredo