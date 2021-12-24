Sixty-year-old man injured in accident on San Bernardo
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 5:22 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating an accident that sent an elderly man to the hospital.
The accident happened at around 8 p.m. near San Bernardo Avenue and Victoria Street.
According to the Laredo Fire Department, a 60-year-old man was found at the scene with injuries.
The man was taken to the Laredo Medical Center in critical condition.
Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.