Agents arrest ten undocumented immigrants during two smuggling attempts

By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Several undocumented immigrants are arrested by Border Patrol over the weekend.

The first incident happened when Laredo north station agents were conducting immigration inspections and found seven undocumented individuals in a vehicle.

A small amount of meth was also found.

The second incident occurred east of Hebbronville where three undocumented individuals were arrested after a being stopped.

Agents discovered the driver, a United States Citizen, had marijuana.

