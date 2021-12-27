Agents arrest ten undocumented immigrants during two smuggling attempts
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Several undocumented immigrants are arrested by Border Patrol over the weekend.
The first incident happened when Laredo north station agents were conducting immigration inspections and found seven undocumented individuals in a vehicle.
A small amount of meth was also found.
The second incident occurred east of Hebbronville where three undocumented individuals were arrested after a being stopped.
Agents discovered the driver, a United States Citizen, had marijuana.
