Agents rescue man suffering life-threatening medical condition

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man lost in the brush is rescued by Border Patrol agents.

Last week, agents responded to a lost person report south of Rio Bravo.

Border Patrol says they found a 49-year-old man from Mexico who was suffering from a potentially life-threatening condition.

He was treated immediately and was later taken to the hospital.

The agency says this is another example of the dangers and risks of crossing illegally.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.