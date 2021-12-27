Advertisement

Agents rescue man suffering life-threatening medical condition

By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man lost in the brush is rescued by Border Patrol agents.

Last week, agents responded to a lost person report south of Rio Bravo.

Border Patrol says they found a 49-year-old man from Mexico who was suffering from a potentially life-threatening condition.

He was treated immediately and was later taken to the hospital.

The agency says this is another example of the dangers and risks of crossing illegally.

