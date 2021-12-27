Advertisement

Border Patrol agent mentors children through Texas 4-H program

By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Border Patrol agent is hitting all the marks when it comes to providing leadership opportunities to the community.

Texas 4-H is one of the largest youth development programs that aims to provide kids five to 18 with several hands-on activities.

Hebbronville Station Supervisory Patrol Agent Doug Borgo is one of the volunteers in Nueces County that started the archery program in 2018.

The club has grown to 20 kids and 10 certified coaches and 80 4H’ers.

It’s just one of the many ways the agency works with the community to help mentor our youth.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

32-year-old Perla Navarro
Sheriff’s office searching for woman accused of DWI
18-year-old Francis Rocha
Teen arrested for human smuggling during traffic stop
Three dead in Texas gas station shooting
Three dead after shooting at Garland gas station
Motorcyclist injured in accident on Shiloh and McPherson
Man injured in motorcycle accident on Shiloh and McPherson
Three people accused of theft
Three people accused of shoplifting from Target store

Latest News

Lake Casa Blanca starting the year with slew of programs
City to offer free bike rentals
City continues to provide free bike rentals
City offers bicycle rental service
City continues to provide free bike rentals
Wayne Kyle, Father of Chris Kyle
Father of Chris Kyle keeping son’s legacy alive by helping others