City continues to provide free bike rentals

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The city is inviting the community to enjoy the wonderful winter weather by riding a bike at one of our parks.

The City of Laredo is continuing to offer free bike rentals to the community.

Residents can stop by North Central Park El Progreso Park, the Haynes rec Center or the Fasken Rec center to ride a bike.

The stations at the park start at 7 a.m. and the one’s at the rec centers start at 8 a.m.

A government ID or membership card is required and parents must be present in order for kids to rent a bike.

