Advertisement

City continues to provide free bike rentals

By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The city is inviting the community to enjoy the wonderful winter weather by riding a bike at one of our parks.

The City of Laredo is continuing to offer free bike rentals to the community.

Residents can stop by North Central Park El Progreso Park, the Haynes rec Center or the Fasken Rec center to ride a bike.

The stations at the park start at 7 a.m. and the one’s at the rec centers start at 8 a.m.

A government ID or membership card is required and parents must be present in order for kids to rent a bike.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

32-year-old Perla Navarro
Sheriff’s office searching for woman accused of DWI
18-year-old Francis Rocha
Teen arrested for human smuggling during traffic stop
Three dead in Texas gas station shooting
Three dead after shooting at Garland gas station
Motorcyclist injured in accident on Shiloh and McPherson
Man injured in motorcycle accident on Shiloh and McPherson
Three people accused of theft
Three people accused of shoplifting from Target store

Latest News

Lake Casa Blanca starting the year with slew of programs
Border Patrol agent teaches archery
Border Patrol agent mentors children through Texas 4-H program
City to offer free bike rentals
City continues to provide free bike rentals
Wayne Kyle, Father of Chris Kyle
Father of Chris Kyle keeping son’s legacy alive by helping others