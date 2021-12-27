Advertisement

City of Laredo seeing an increase in active COVID-19 cases

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 1:11 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Health Authority has released some of the latest coronavirus statistics.

As of Sunday, coronavirus hospitalizations in Laredo is at 19 with ten patients in the ICU.

The death toll is currently at 982.

The Laredo Health Authority has issued a warning that there is a rise in coronavirus cases in the community and local healthcare environments.

In a statement sent to KGNS Dr. Trevino says, “With the information that certain therapeutics are also weakened by the omicron variant, the biggest defense is to get vaccinated and boosted to protect our community from further transmission, hospitalization and or deaths.”

