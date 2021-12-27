Father of Chris Kyle keeping son’s legacy alive by helping others

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - They serve and protect us but many are suffering in silence.

Our veterans and law enforcement officers have continued to endure trauma as they experience it in the field.

The father of American Sniper Chris Kyle is keeping his son’s legacy alive by helping others.

Miles away from the city lights and noise, a group of men gather to take in nature and peace, but this is all part of the American Valor Foundation; an organization spearheaded by Chris Kyle’s family to help support our military veterans, first responders and their families.

Wayne Kyle continues to carry his son’s legacy Chris Kyle’s by giving back.

Wayne says they believe in giving back because that was one of the things Chris was passionate about after he got out was helping both veterans and first responders.

Thirty miles outside of Laredo at a ranch owned by veteran, business owner and advocate Roque Vela Sr. he’s there as part of the American Valor Foundation.

The foundation is built on helping veterans and members of law enforcement through direct support and fundraising efforts. One of the activities is hunting.

Wayne Kyle says it’s about giving them an experience that maybe they have never had or giving them an experience that they would never be able to have such as going to the ranch and take part in harvesting a deer.

Waco Police Department Commander, Brad Skaggs, was nominated by the department’s peer support group to take part in hunting activity made available by the foundation.

An outlet that’s part of foundation’s mission.

From 1999 to 2009, Chris Kyle was part of the U.S. Navy Seal.

Kyle recorded the most sniper kills in United States Military history.

Mr. Kyle says his son would get upset when people would consistently concentrate on the number of kills that he had. He would say I don’t care about that. I would like to know the number of lives I saved.

Chris served four combat tours in Operation Iraqi Freedom and other operations for the United States Navy and Marines, but the traumas of war affected Chris.

Wayne says, “We would make suggestions to them, like, “Do you need help? The way you’re acting.” fits of anger, that happens a lot.”

Chris decided to help others by sharing his experiences and was doing so before his untimely passing in 2013.

Afterwards Wayne, his wife and their younger son Jeff formed the American Valor Foundation 2014.

“We had determined, mid-year last year that since our beginning we have given back close to 4 million dollars. We are proud of that because we don’t have employees, everything we do is based on volunteer basis”, said Mr. Kyle.

From medical to funeral expenses the foundation has helped countless veterans and members of law enforcement, especially those who need someone to talk to.

Kyle says, “There’s a stigma within a lot of us. That “I got this, I’m strong”. I only speak from a male perspective that I don’t need help. That it’s a sign of weakness to for ask well it’s not. It’s actually not. If you ask for help it’s a sign of strength.”

It’s through the foundation that countless others have been able to get the help they need a mission that Wayne carries deep in his heart.

“We just want to make Chris proud of what we’re doing.”

Wayne says they’ll be back in February for a bowling tournament to raise money for organizations who give back to our heroes. If you’d like to learn more about the foundation, you can message them at American Valor Foundation. Wayne says all the emails sent through the website go directly to him.

