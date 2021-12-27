Lake Casa Blanca starting the year with slew of programs

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Lake Casa Blanca State Park is ringing in the new year with new programs for the whole family to enjoy.

Next month, residents will be able to start the new year off right and participate in a nationwide event with first day hikes!

Throughout the month, you’ll also be able to join a ranger on Facebook live for state park updates, a Q and A, and other fun information.

Other programs include birding 101, geocaching, survival of the fittest, a junior ranger hike, animal detectives, and a night hike.

Lake Casa Blanca activity schedule (KGNS)

