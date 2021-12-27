Mr. Blue Sky is here to stay!

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s been an unusually warm December.

We have seen a few days of cold weather, but nothing very consistent.

On Monday we’ll start out in the low 60s and see a high of about 84 degrees.

Things will only continue to warm up. On Tuesday we’re expecting a high of 86.

Expect nothing but clear and sunny skies on Wednesday with a high of 89 degrees.

Expect to end the year in the upper 80s as we expect a high of 89.

Then on News Year’s Day we’ll start the first day of the year in the 90s.

Fortunately, it will only last one day, we are expecting to cool down on Sunday and possibly drop into the 30s overnight sometime next week.

