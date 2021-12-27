New tax rule may impact users of PayPal and Venmo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - As the end of the year approaches, so does tax season.

A new law that goes into effect next year will target small business owners who receive $600 or more in payments for total goods.

Kelsey Salazar of Kelsey’s Creations has been knitting been knitting several different clothing items for years from hats to bags.

Salazar says her business took off in 2015 after she taught herself how to knit.

She took a small hiatus in early 2020 but reopened before the end of the year with people already making orders.

Kelsey is a student, and she says that whatever money she makes goes to her schooling but that could quickly change starting next year.

If you receive $600 or more payments in total for goods and services through a third-party payment network, such as Paypal, Venmo, Cash App, or Zelle, these payments will now be reported to the IRS.

President of the Laredo Chamber of Commerce Gabriela Morales says they are keeping an eye on the new law.

According to Forbes, “The new rule results from the American Rescue Plan signed into law in March 2021 and will mainly impact business owners using third-party payment network providers.

However, for business owners like Kelsey, she says this new law is not beneficial.

Kelsey says the money she earns will go to her graduation as well as helping her family so taxes would not make sense in that way.

She says she also feels that it would not only impact her small business but others as well.

Now Morales says the commerce has developed a business development certification that would allow all owners to be equipped for the unexpected.

Morales says, “We’ll have eight different modules in this module they will be fully vested into what kind of topics we are covering, finding solutions you know tools that they need, the educational material that they need as well.”

Morales says these modules can keep small businesses alert with tax requirements and other business-related updates.

However, Kelsey is hopeful that the changes won’t affect her in the long run.

Starting January first, third-party payment networks will be required to send users form 1099-K for transactions made by mail or electronically.

This means you don’t have to worry just yet.

The new tax reporting requirement will impact your 2022 tax return filed in 2023.

