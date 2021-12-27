Sheriff’s office searching for woman accused of DWI

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Local authorities need your help locating a wanted fugitive.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 32-year-old Perla Navarro.

She is five feet, weighs 130 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Her last known address is the 1400 block of Wifrando.

She is wanted for driving while intoxicated.

If you have any information on here whereabouts you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at956-415-2878.

