Shoppers line up at outlets to get COVID-19 vaccine

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is continuing its vaccination efforts at one of our popular shopping centers.

Many people lined up at the Outlet Shoppes at Laredo to roll up their sleeves to receive their COVID-19 vaccine.

Over a thousand vaccines were administered.

Eight people were turned away after the health authority determined they had a provable case of COVID.

If you’re looking to get a COVID vaccine before the new year, the city will be providing clinics at several locations around town.

Starting Monday, the following vaccine sites will be open Laredo International Airport and the Outlet Shoppes of Laredo.

On Tuesday, the Laredo Health Department will be open for vaccines between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

However, offices will close on Friday, December 31st and Monday, January third.

On Wednesday, the Love’s Travel Stop will have vaccines available between eight in the morning up until four in the afternoon.

Lastly, on Saturday, a clinic at the mall will be available between noon and six p-m.

The City of Laredo is providing the moderna, pfizer, and J&J vaccine.

It’s completely free of charge.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.