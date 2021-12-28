Advertisement

3 teens dead, 1 critical in shooting at Texas gas station

Police released surveillance video of the 14-year-old suspect entering the convenience store...
Police released surveillance video of the 14-year-old suspect entering the convenience store with a 40-caliber pistol. Investigators say he fired at least 20 rounds, killing three teens between the ages of 14 and 16.(Source: Garland Police Department via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 4:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARLAND, Texas (AP) - Police say three teenagers were killed and a fourth was critically wounded when another teen opened fire inside a Dallas-area gas station.

Police say they arrested a 14-year-old boy who they suspect as the shooter on Monday.

The shooting happened Sunday night in the Dallas suburb of Garland.

Police say the shooter exited a white pickup truck, opened the door to the store and began firing inside. The shooter then got back into the truck, which sped away.

Police say the four people who were shot were boys ages 14 to 16. Three were pronounced dead at the scene. The fourth was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

32-year-old Perla Navarro
Sheriff’s office searching for woman accused of DWI
COVID generic
City of Laredo seeing an increase in active COVID-19 cases
New tax law to affect small business owners
New tax rule may impact users of PayPal and Venmo
Three dead in Texas gas station shooting
Three dead after shooting at Garland gas station
Lake Casa Blanca starting the year with slew of programs

Latest News

Hilario Rios Garcia
Man convicted of killing police officer arrested
Tuesday's weather forecast
It’s been a long summery December
An Amber Alert issued for 11-year-old Jonathan Wright, 9-year-old Lucas Wright and 8-year-old...
Wanted man, 3 children found in Texas; Amber Alert canceled
Man convicted of killing officer arrested
Man convicted of killing officer arrested
Off duty Border Patrol agent arrested
Off-duty Border Patrol agent charged with DWI