Advertisement

It’s been a long summery December

Tuesday's weather forecast
Tuesday's weather forecast(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 5:46 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s been quite the year as we enter the second week of the winter season and still no sign of any wintry weather conditions; however there is a glimpse of hope.

On Tuesday we’ll start out in the 60s and see a high of about 88 degrees.

For drivers on their way to their morning commute, there’s going to be traces of patchy fog all throughout the week as we continue to experience a lot of humidity and moisture.

This will only increase temperatures on Wednesday to a high of 91 degrees.

It’s going to be nothing but clear and sunny skies as we fluctuate between the 90s and upper 80s.

On Thursday expect a high of 87 degrees and 89 on Friday.

Those 90s will creep back on us once again as we celebrate the New Year, warm and sunny!

Thankfully it won’t last too long, on Sunday, we’re expecting highs in the mid-60s and lows in the 30s overnight.

You might want to crank up that heater and layer up because it is going to be a cold Monday morning.

No worries we will warm up to a high of 66 degrees.

Hopefully we’ll see more winter weather as we start the month of January.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

32-year-old Perla Navarro
Sheriff’s office searching for woman accused of DWI
COVID generic
City of Laredo seeing an increase in active COVID-19 cases
New tax law to affect small business owners
New tax rule may impact users of PayPal and Venmo
Three dead in Texas gas station shooting
Three dead after shooting at Garland gas station
Lake Casa Blanca starting the year with slew of programs

Latest News

Mr. Blue Sky
Mr. Blue Sky
Mr. Blue Sky is here to stay
Mr. Blue Sky is here to stay!
Christmas Eve forecast
Christmas Eve forecast
Christmas Eve forecast
Keep dreaming of a white Christmas