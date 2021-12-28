It’s been a long summery December

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s been quite the year as we enter the second week of the winter season and still no sign of any wintry weather conditions; however there is a glimpse of hope.

On Tuesday we’ll start out in the 60s and see a high of about 88 degrees.

For drivers on their way to their morning commute, there’s going to be traces of patchy fog all throughout the week as we continue to experience a lot of humidity and moisture.

This will only increase temperatures on Wednesday to a high of 91 degrees.

It’s going to be nothing but clear and sunny skies as we fluctuate between the 90s and upper 80s.

On Thursday expect a high of 87 degrees and 89 on Friday.

Those 90s will creep back on us once again as we celebrate the New Year, warm and sunny!

Thankfully it won’t last too long, on Sunday, we’re expecting highs in the mid-60s and lows in the 30s overnight.

You might want to crank up that heater and layer up because it is going to be a cold Monday morning.

No worries we will warm up to a high of 66 degrees.

Hopefully we’ll see more winter weather as we start the month of January.

