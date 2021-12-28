L&F provides discounted Uber rides this New Year’s weekend

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - L&F Distributors wants to keep our streets safe this New Year’s weekend by providing discounted designated drivers to the community!

L&F has decided to partner with Uber to provide a ten-dollar discount to users between December 30th to January 2nd.

All pick-ups and drop offs must be within the Laredo Metro Area.

Riders can click here to claim your free voucher.

It’s all an effort to prevent people from drinking and driving.

File photo: Uber (KGNS)

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.