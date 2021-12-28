Library offering knitting classes

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - One of the city’s libraries is inviting the community to learn how to knit their own sweaters and beanies before the winter temperatures.

On Tuesday’s the McKendrick Ochoa Salinas Branch Library holds knitting classes for the whole community to get involved in.

The classes take place every Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 1920 Palo Blanco Road.

The classes are free and open to the public; they just ask that you bring your own supplies.

You can call 956-795-2400.

