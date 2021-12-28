Advertisement

Lower your federal income tax before 2021 ends

By Lisely Garza
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With the start of the new year also brings the 2022 tax season.

The IRS is reminding tax filers that they can get a little something in return if they give back.

December is known as the month of giving and receiving gifts and as we approach the end of the month, the IRS wants to remind people about a charitable deduction.

A charitable deduction is for those individuals who have donated to an eligible organization whether it is religious affiliated or not could qualify to get a tax deduction.

IRS spokesperson Michael Devine says this gives people a chance to be generous and get a tax deduction at the same time. It’s $300 for individuals or up to $600 for a married couple filing jointly.

Devine says these donations can be made in cash or even in plastic.

He adds that even if your donation is or was less than this amount you can still file for a deduction.

The IRS provides a search tool on its website for filers to look up the organization the IRS deems tax exempt which typically ranges from foundations to trust.

Devine say organizations aren’t receiving the same amount of donations that they were like in past years, so he is reminding tax filers to be generous before the end of the year to receive a deduction on your tax return.

Devine says donations made up until December 31st can be filed for this upcoming tax season.

Devine recommends that people start to prepare now by gathering their paperwork and forms to make the process run smoother.

He says, “I recommend everybody file as soon as you are eligible but take your time don’t file early and make a mistake. A mistake on your tax return can delay your processing and it will delay any refund that you are entitled too.”

The IRS hasn’t announced when it’ll start accepting tax returns, but we do know that this year’s filing deadline is set for Monday, April 18th.

