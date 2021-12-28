Man convicted of killing police officer arrested

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A convicted cop killer is behind bars after he was caught trying to enter the country illegally.

DPS Troopers arrested Hilario Rios Garcia after they found him during a traffic stop near Hebbronville Christmas night which resulted in a human smuggling bust.

Border Patrol agents were called in and a background check showed Garcia had been arrested in 1993 for a conviction on the charge of capital murder of a police officer or fireman.

He will be prosecuted for his immigration violation and turned over to the U.S. Marshals.

