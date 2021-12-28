Advertisement

Man involved in motorcycle accident on Shiloh passes away

By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Police have confirmed that the man who was involved in a motorcycle accident in north Laredo last week has passed away.

The accident happened on Thursday, December 23 at around 8:30 p.m. when officers were called out to an auto-cyclist accident on Shiloh and McPherson.

When officers arrived, they found a man lying on the roadway who was later identified as 28-year-old Alan Covarrubias.

The Laredo Fire Department was called in to transport Covarrubias to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

According to the Laredo Police Department’s crash team, the victim was traveling on Shiloh when the accident occurred.

The incident remains under investigation.

