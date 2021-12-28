Man shares story on fireworks-related injury to promote safety

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - As 2021 comes to an end, many residents will light up the New Year with a bang.

Before you light that wick, there are several safety tips to keep in mind when it comes to using fireworks.

A man is sharing his story about how he lost sight in one eye after a fireworks incident in hopes that others avoid similar tragedies from happening.

While celebrating the start of 2020 during a family gathering, 23-year-old Nick Harufeh’s life changed drastically.

Harufeh says he went outside to watch the fireworks and in a split second the night was over.

The incident caused Nick to lose his eyesight in one eye and while he did struggle with his disability; a year later he has a positive outlook on the situation.

After the incident, Nick struggled with depression until he found out about a procedure that provided him with a sense of hope.

Nick’s situation is not rare, Dr. Stephen McNutt says once you ignite that first spark, any injuries can leave dangerous consequences.

He recommends playing safe during New Year’s Eve.

Dr. McNutt says, as you can imagine, if the firework were to explode and hit your eye, that’s one way that would be blunt trauma, otherwise there is a lot of chemicals and gunpowder in a firework that can burn the eye; even the heat of a firework can burn the eye.

A split-second can change your life if you don’t use firecrackers appropriately.

Harufeh uses his social media to spread his message to others about the potential dangers of fireworks.

If you do plan on lighting fireworks this New Year’s Eve, Nick asks others to do it in a safe manner to avoid from injuring others.

It is important that you take your precautions like keeping distance when fireworks are going off and always let an adult handle them.

Authorities would like to remind the public that fireworks are illegal within the city limits.

