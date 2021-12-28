Mexican Consulate sees high demand for tourism passports

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s been a busy season for the Mexican consulate in Laredo.

The Mexican Government agency says it’s been issuing about 150 documents per day.

Officials with the Consulate General of Mexico in Laredo say at this time there is a high demand for tourism passports by Mexican Nationals.

Those looking to obtain documentation from the consulate can also expect a cost increase.

Horacio Munguia Valencia says “For a passport of three years it is $88, for a passport of six years it’s $128 and for 10 years it’s $181. For The Matrícula Consular is $36 and power of attorney’s $154.”

To schedule an appointment, he recommends following the Consulate General of Mexico in Laredo’s social media pages.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.