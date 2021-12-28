Advertisement

Redistricting committee to discuss possible changes

By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Plans for redistricting Laredo Council districts is currently underway.

The redistricting committee will meet on Tuesday.

On the agenda, is only one item and that’s the discussion and possible action on the development of the Laredo redistricting report, plan and maps.

The committee started meeting earlier this month and they will be holding Tuesday’s meeting at 6 p.m. over at council chambers.

