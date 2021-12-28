Zapata authorities searching for vandals

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities in Zapata are asking for the community’s help in locating the person responsible for vandalism.

The Zapata County Sheriff’s Office recently discovered vandalism on signs near the County Boat Ramp.

If anyone can provide any information on the culprits responsible for the graffiti, they are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 956-765-TIPS or 956-765-9960.

All calls will remain anonymous, and you may qualify for a cash reward.

