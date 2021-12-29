Advertisement

Alexa reportedly told child to touch penny to outlet, mom says

A mother reported Alexa told her child to plug in a phone charger about halfway into a wall...
A mother reported Alexa told her child to plug in a phone charger about halfway into a wall outlet and then touch a penny to the exposed prongs.(WPTV via CNN Newsource)
By WPTV Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WPTV) - A mother is talking about a dangerous experience involving an Amazon Alexa device and her child.

According to a tweet by Kristin Livdahl, her 10-year-old asked Alexa for a challenge.

Alexa reportedly told the child to plug in a phone charger about halfway into a wall outlet and then touch a penny to the exposed prongs.

That is the so-called “penny challenge” that went viral on TikTok last year.

Amazon said it has since fixed the issue with Alexa.

In a statement, the company said it will continue to advance its systems to help prevent similar responses in the future.

Copyright 2021 WPTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist injured in accident on Shiloh and McPherson
Man involved in motorcycle accident on Shiloh passes away
Off duty Border Patrol agent arrested
Off-duty Border Patrol agent charged with DWI
32-year-old Perla Navarro
Sheriff’s office searching for woman accused of DWI
Hilario Rios Garcia
Man convicted of killing police officer arrested
Be prepared for 2022 tax season
Lower your federal income tax before 2021 ends

Latest News

Dr. and Mrs. Cecil Prescott are celebrating their 75th wedding anniversary.
Alabama couple celebrates 75th wedding anniversary
FILE - Wasabi, a Pekingese, rests on the winner's podium with its trophy and ribbons after...
Virus postpones Westminster Kennel Club’s annual dog show
NEW DETAILS: Columbus mom charged on multiple counts of felony murder for slain 5-year-old...
Ala. mom charged with multiple counts of murder in 5-year-old daughter’s death
David Ade interviews Dr. Anthony Fauci about the latest changes to CDC guidelines.
Dr. Fauci: ‘I don’t think we’re going to eradicate COVID’
David Ade's interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci