Boiling heat, summer stench in December

By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 5:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - We won’t be experiencing literal boiling heat, but 90 degrees in December is still pretty hot!

On Wednesday we’ll start out nice and fresh in the low 60s but temperatures will quickly climb to the 90s.

Expect to stay in the upper 80s and 90s for the rest of the week and rest of the year!

Feels like temperatures could put us between 90 to 94 degrees, especially during the peak afternoon hours.

After Saturday we’ll drop to the 40s and see a high of about 62 Sunday, showing our first sign of winter.

Then overnight, we’ll dip down into the 30s which will stay this way into Monday morning.

The 30s won’t last long, we’ll be in the mid-60s by Monday and then back to those 70s by Tuesday.

It looks like we’ll start the month of January with cold evenings and cool days with some sun shine.

