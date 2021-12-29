Advertisement

City addresses rise in coronavirus cases during media briefing

Laredo Health Authority Dr. Victor Trevino
Laredo Health Authority Dr. Victor Trevino(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo held a media briefing to discuss the increase in coronavirus cases in our city and surrounding areas.

Fire Chief Guillermo Heard says there are currently eight free testing types and the city is coordinating with the state to bring three more testing sites by next week.

Laredo Health Authority Dr. Victor Trevino says the surge in cases is not just in Laredo but in Nuevo Laredo as well.

He also mentioned that he can clinically say Omicron is in Laredo and anticipates a surge after the New Year.

Dr. Trevino also mentioned that three more people have died due to COVID-19 complications.

Mayor Pete Saenz urged the city to get vaccinated and boosted as well as wear masks as we enter the new year.

