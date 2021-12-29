City to hold COVID-19 media briefing

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After a few months, the City of Laredo will be bringing back its virtual coronavirus media briefings.

On Wednesday morning, city officials will go over the city’s current state of COVID-19 cases in our community, the Omicron variant, and if there have been any cases reported in our area.

In addition, officials will be going over some of the up-to-date CDC guidelines.

They will also go over some of the testing and vaccination efforts in our community as more people seek protection from the virus.

That meeting will take place at 11 a.m. on the digital news desk.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.