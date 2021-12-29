Advertisement

City to hold COVID-19 media briefing

File: City Media briefing
File: City Media briefing(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 6:11 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After a few months, the City of Laredo will be bringing back its virtual coronavirus media briefings.

On Wednesday morning, city officials will go over the city’s current state of COVID-19 cases in our community, the Omicron variant, and if there have been any cases reported in our area.

In addition, officials will be going over some of the up-to-date CDC guidelines.

They will also go over some of the testing and vaccination efforts in our community as more people seek protection from the virus.

That meeting will take place at 11 a.m. on the digital news desk.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist injured in accident on Shiloh and McPherson
Man involved in motorcycle accident on Shiloh passes away
Off duty Border Patrol agent arrested
Off-duty Border Patrol agent charged with DWI
32-year-old Perla Navarro
Sheriff’s office searching for woman accused of DWI
Hilario Rios Garcia
Man convicted of killing police officer arrested
Be prepared for 2022 tax season
Lower your federal income tax before 2021 ends

Latest News

Man arrested for making threats against shopping center
Man accused of threatening shopping center arrested
Wednesday weather forecast
Boiling heat, summer stench in December
Mexican Consulate sees high demand for passports
Mexican Consulate sees high demand for tourism passports
Mexican Consulate sees high demand for tourism passports
Mexican Consulate sees high demand for tourism passports