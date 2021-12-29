Advertisement

Fire breaks out at home in Sierra Vista area

By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 7:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Fire officials are investigating a blaze that broke out in south Laredo Thursday night.

The incident happened at the Sierra Vista subdivision at around 7:50 p.m.

Flames and clouds of smoke could be seen coming from the area for miles.

A reporter who was at the scene said fire crews were there to put the fires out and contain the blaze.

No word on if there were any injuries; however, we will keep you updated if we hear of any updates.

