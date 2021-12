LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A house fire is reported in central Laredo just before noon.

Laredo firefighters can be seen surrounding a home at the 1400 block of Mier Street as smoke began emitting from the house.

No word on what caused the fire or if there were any injuries reported but KGNS News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

