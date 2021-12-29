Laredo community honors late firefighter

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Fire Department came together Tuesday morning to say goodbye to one of their own.

Several firefighters and law enforcement officers gathered in front of the fire station on Del Mar for a special procession to honor Gary Blomquist who passed away on December 16.

He had served the community and the department for over 18 years.

He is survived by his father, wife and children.

Our prayers and gratitude go out to his family.

