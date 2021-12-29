Laredo Police warn against celebratory gunfire

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s a common occurrence seen on celebratory nights; people shooting their guns and aiming it at the sky.

Local authorities say they will be on the lookout for those who decide to ring in the new year on the wrong note.

During the New Year’s festivities, the sounds of fireworks and gunshots can be heard in Laredo.

With the new year just a few days away, authorities are asking gunowners to avoid from taking part in this dangerous activity.

Miguel Perez says this sound is something that isn’t new to him. He says these are bad decision that people make during the holiday’s that could end tragically.

Perez says there are many risks when shooting in the air, they are supposed to come back down and sometimes it can hit someone.

Miguel says people should avoid doing this to have these consequences that could affect others.

Emmanuel Diaz from the Laredo Police Department says these actions can lead to big problems.

The police department is reminding the community that shooting up in the air is not only dangerous as you can injure someone or even cause a death; you can also be arrested and face possible jail time.

Diaz says in years past there has been reports of stray bullets.

Officers have seen incidents from injuries to damaged homes form bullets that were all fired on New Year’s Eve.

He says it’s very important because what goes up will come down and you might now know where.

Miguel says that he wants everyone to stay safe.

