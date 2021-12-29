Man accused of threatening shopping center arrested
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 6:04 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The man accused of scaring shoppers last week has been identified.
Laredo Police arrested 26-year-old Ivan Ramirez on Thursday for allegedly threatening a local shopping center.
The actual establishment was never specified but police presence was increased at several locations.
His capture came about as a result of a joint effort from the Laredo Police Department and the FBI.
