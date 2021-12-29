Mother pleads for drivers to not drink and drive

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - As we close the book on 2021, local authorities are asking for the community to start the year on a positive note by keeping our streets safe.

A local mother who lost her son to a drunk driving accident explains how one mistake can not only change the life of the driver but also one of an innocent bystander.

Elizabeth Villarreal, the president of Laredoans Against Drunk Driving says people talk about DWI crashes like accidents; however, she says they are not accidents, they are caused by people that know they shouldn’t be behind the wheel.

Ten years ago, Elizabeth received the phone call no mother ever wants to get; her son Derrick Trevino was killed after a drunk driver slammed into his car.

Now she works to make sure this doesn’t happen to other parents.

Her loss inspired her to create an organization that can educate and save lives in the process.

Laredoans Against Drunk Driving is a non-profit organization that has one goal, to educate others about the consequences of driving under the influence.

Elizabeth says if her organization can save just one life, then it’s already making a difference.

Jose Espinoza from the Laredo Police Department says that those who are under the influence could receive serious consequences.

He says that if you get pulled over, not only will you get a fine, but your driver’s license could also be suspended.

The police department will be working with law enforcement agencies to crackdown on drunk driving this holiday season.

Like Elizabeth, Espinoza is urging the public to make the right choices when you are out on the roads.

If you drink during New Year’s Eve, make sure to have a reliable designated driver or contact any ride sharing services.

But most importantly make sure that you have fun while celebrating inside the city.

Planning accordingly this New Year’s event might be saving not just someone’s life but yours too.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.